Maoist Cadres Charged in Chhattisgarh Gopniya Sainik Murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expanded its case by chargesheeting four more individuals linked to the CPI (Maoist) over the murder of a 'gopniya sainik' in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Gopniya sainiks, or secret agents, serve crucial roles in intelligence for police operations, particularly in anti-Naxal campaigns within the Bastar region. The recent charges highlight efforts to suppress defection from the CPI (Maoist) ranks.

The murder of Chotu alias Kishan Kursam, a former Maoist who had surrendered to authorities, underscores the volatile climate. The NIA, having taken over the case in March 2024, enhances focus on combating terrorism and crime in affected areas.

