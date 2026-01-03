Left Menu

Maoist Cadres Charged in Chhattisgarh Gopniya Sainik Murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against four additional CPI (Maoist) cadres in connection with the murder of a 'gopniya sainik' in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. This brings the total number of chargesheeted accused to eight, highlighting ongoing tensions with the CPI (Maoist) group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:16 IST
Maoist Cadres Charged in Chhattisgarh Gopniya Sainik Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expanded its case by chargesheeting four more individuals linked to the CPI (Maoist) over the murder of a 'gopniya sainik' in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Gopniya sainiks, or secret agents, serve crucial roles in intelligence for police operations, particularly in anti-Naxal campaigns within the Bastar region. The recent charges highlight efforts to suppress defection from the CPI (Maoist) ranks.

The murder of Chotu alias Kishan Kursam, a former Maoist who had surrendered to authorities, underscores the volatile climate. The NIA, having taken over the case in March 2024, enhances focus on combating terrorism and crime in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League Auction

High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League ...

 India
2
Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

 Global
3
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

 Venezuela
4
BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026