Indore's Water Woes: A Corrupt System Leaks Tragedy

Rajendra Singh criticized corruption for a water contamination crisis in Indore, India's cleanest city. Faulty infrastructure caused by corrupt practices led to contaminated water from a toilet overflowing into mains. The crisis raised questions on sustainable water dependence from the Narmada River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:35 IST
Rajendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh has condemned the recent drinking water disaster in Indore as a 'system-created tragedy,' attributing the calamity to deep-seated corruption within the infrastructure sector.

Despite Indore's repeated recognition as India's cleanest city, the incident underscores severe deficiencies in its water supply management. The crisis originated when a significant water pipeline leak in Bhagirathpura allowed contamination from nearby sewage overflow, leading to multiple fatalities and hospitalizations.

Singh emphasized that continued reliance on water from the Narmada River without an effective local management system signifies systematic negligence. The substantial financial outlay, including massive electricity costs for water projects plagued by corruption, suggests a misallocation of resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

