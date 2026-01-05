Left Parties Rally Against US Action in Venezuela
Left parties in West Bengal protested against US actions in Venezuela, following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Demonstrations, led by CPI and CPI(ML) Liberation, occurred in Kolkata, Bardhaman, and Nadia, condemning US intervention as a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty and a threat to global peace.
In a show of defiance against US foreign policy, Left parties staged protests across West Bengal on Monday, condemning what they described as American aggression towards Venezuela.
Demonstrators, led by the CPI and CPI(ML) Liberation, took to the streets of Kolkata, Bardhaman, and Nadia, voicing their opposition to the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US special forces. The Left leaders asserted this act as a direct assault on Venezuelan sovereignty.
The protesters marched from central Kolkata to the US Information Centre, where an effigy of US President Donald Trump was set ablaze amidst chants demanding respect for Venezuela's autonomy. Similar protests echoed in other districts, as leaders accused the US of trying to seize control of Venezuela's oil under false pretexts.
