Tragedy in Uniform: Sub-Inspector Dies on Duty

A tragic incident unfolded at the district post-mortem house when 55-year-old sub-inspector Kunwarpal collapsed during duty, succumbing to a suspected heart attack.

Kunwarpal, who was in the Civil Lines area to handle legalities for a teenage girl's autopsy, experienced severe chest pain and dizziness before collapsing. Quick attempts by fellow officers to revive him through CPR were unsuccessful.

Doctors at the district hospital later declared him dead. Senior police officials arrived promptly, notifying Kunwarpal's family about the incident as they made their way to Budaun. The sub-inspector, originally from Narora, was residing in Chandausi at the time of his death.