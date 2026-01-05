Arrest of Youth Congress Leader Sparks Political Tensions in Tripura

Authorities have detained Shahjan Islam, a prominent leader of the Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress, following a six-month period in which he eluded capture. Islam faced arrest in connection with two FIRs, including accusations of derogatory comments against Chief Minister Manik Saha and an attack on BJP workers.

According to officials, his apprehension came after a police team executed a specialized raid in Joypur, in response to intelligence inputs. The charges against Islam, which also encompass attempted murder, have sparked debates regarding political motives behind the legal pursuit.

His arrest has drawn criticism from opposition figures, including Jitendra Chaudhury, who decried the law enforcement measures against Islam's family as efforts to suppress dissenting voices in Tripura's political sphere.