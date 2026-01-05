Left Menu

Arrest of Youth Congress Leader Sparks Political Tensions in Tripura

Shahjan Islam, leader of the Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress, was apprehended following a six-month evasion from law enforcement. Arrested due to multiple FIRs linked to derogatory remarks and violence, his capture amplifies political friction, drawing criticism from opposition leaders against targeted actions by authorities.

  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have detained Shahjan Islam, a prominent leader of the Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress, following a six-month period in which he eluded capture. Islam faced arrest in connection with two FIRs, including accusations of derogatory comments against Chief Minister Manik Saha and an attack on BJP workers.

According to officials, his apprehension came after a police team executed a specialized raid in Joypur, in response to intelligence inputs. The charges against Islam, which also encompass attempted murder, have sparked debates regarding political motives behind the legal pursuit.

His arrest has drawn criticism from opposition figures, including Jitendra Chaudhury, who decried the law enforcement measures against Islam's family as efforts to suppress dissenting voices in Tripura's political sphere.

