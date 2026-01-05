Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Fire Claims 40 Lives at Ski Resort Bar

The Crans-Montana community is seeking answers as pressure mounts in the investigation into the tragic New Year fire at the 'Le Constellation' bar, which resulted in 40 fatalities, primarily teenagers. Officials confirmed the victims' identities and are now focused on scrutinizing the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Prosecutors have initiated a criminal investigation, attributing the rapid spread of the fire to sparkling candles that ignited the ceiling. The two individuals managing the bar face potential charges of homicide by negligence, though authorities have not yet detained them, citing no significant flight risk.

The tragedy has sparked public outrage, with calls for accountability intensifying. A ceremony to honor the victims is scheduled for Friday, drawing significant attention, including plans for French President Emmanuel Macron's attendance. The incident has raised critical safety concerns regarding the bar's emergency systems and inspection procedures.

