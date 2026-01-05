Daring Jailbreak at Anaugi: Two Inmates Escape, Five Officials Suspended

In a daring jailbreak, two undertrial inmates escaped from the district jail in Anaugi by scaling the prison wall on Sunday night, police reported. The facility is located about 25 km from the Kannauj district headquarters.

The escape has led to the suspension of five jail officials, including the jailer and deputy jailer, due to alleged negligence, according to authorities. The incident was discovered during a routine headcount at 10 am on Monday when two prisoners were found missing.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar explained that the inmates, identified as Dimpy alias Shiva and Ankit, used blankets to craft a rope and climbed the jail wall to facilitate their escape. A comprehensive police operation has been launched to apprehend the fugitives, who are charged under separate offences. Efforts continue to locate both inmates as swiftly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)