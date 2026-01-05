U.S. Operation in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy
The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the U.S. has raised concerns of increased instability in Venezuela, as expressed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.S. dismissed claims of occupation, asserting the operation was a law enforcement action. International debate arises over the legality of the operation.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised alarms regarding heightened instability in Venezuela following the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Speaking at the U.N. Security Council, Guterres expressed concerns about regional impacts and potential precedents set for state relations.
The United States, through U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz, emphasized that the capture was a precise law enforcement move against Maduro and his spouse, who face narcotics charges. Waltz reiterated that there is no intent to occupy Venezuela, highlighting the nation's energy resources under disputed control.
International reactions were mixed, with Russia, China, and Colombia condemning the U.S. operation as illegal. Guterres and others underscored the importance of adhering to international law, sparking a debate on the legality of such interventions under the U.N. Charter.
