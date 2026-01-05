U.S. Operation in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised alarms regarding heightened instability in Venezuela following the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Speaking at the U.N. Security Council, Guterres expressed concerns about regional impacts and potential precedents set for state relations.

The United States, through U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz, emphasized that the capture was a precise law enforcement move against Maduro and his spouse, who face narcotics charges. Waltz reiterated that there is no intent to occupy Venezuela, highlighting the nation's energy resources under disputed control.

International reactions were mixed, with Russia, China, and Colombia condemning the U.S. operation as illegal. Guterres and others underscored the importance of adhering to international law, sparking a debate on the legality of such interventions under the U.N. Charter.

