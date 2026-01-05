Left Menu

U.S. Operation in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the U.S. has raised concerns of increased instability in Venezuela, as expressed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.S. dismissed claims of occupation, asserting the operation was a law enforcement action. International debate arises over the legality of the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:04 IST
U.S. Operation in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy
Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised alarms regarding heightened instability in Venezuela following the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Speaking at the U.N. Security Council, Guterres expressed concerns about regional impacts and potential precedents set for state relations.

The United States, through U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz, emphasized that the capture was a precise law enforcement move against Maduro and his spouse, who face narcotics charges. Waltz reiterated that there is no intent to occupy Venezuela, highlighting the nation's energy resources under disputed control.

International reactions were mixed, with Russia, China, and Colombia condemning the U.S. operation as illegal. Guterres and others underscored the importance of adhering to international law, sparking a debate on the legality of such interventions under the U.N. Charter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Summons for Cheque Bounce Cases

Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Summons for Cheque Bounce Cases

 India
2
Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

 Global
3
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political Tumult

Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political ...

 Global
4
Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026