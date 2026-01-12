Left Menu

Controversial Notice to Ex-Navy Chief Sparks Outcry

The Election Commission's automated procedure led to a notice for Admiral Arun Prakash during Goa's electoral roll revision. Missing details in his form necessitated a hearing notice, sparking social media outrage. The EC clarified that the system lacked prior revision data, now resolved without requiring Prakash's presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) clarified on Monday that an automated procedure was behind the issuance of a controversial notice to former Navy chief, Admiral Arun Prakash, as part of Goa's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The notice, prompted by incomplete details in Prakash's prior form submissions, drew widespread backlash on social media. Veterans and citizens questioned why an esteemed decorated officer, notable for his role in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, needed to confirm his identity in person.

According to Electoral Registration Officer Dr Medora Ermomilla D'Costa, missing mandatory information from previous revisions led to the form being categorized as 'unmapped'. However, the issue has now been resolved, and the former Naval chief is not required to appear before officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

