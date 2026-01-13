Japan's Currency Conundrum: Potential Intervention Looms

In a bid to tackle the yen's continuing slide, Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama discussed potential intervention strategies with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Concerns over the yen's depreciation intensified as rumors of an impending election surfaced, potentially bolstering Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's fiscal agenda.

The yen's weakening, hitting the 158 yen-per-dollar mark, pressures Japan's economy, inflating import prices and burdening households. Katayama signaled possible intervention, stating the problem's acknowledgment by both nations, while a U.S. official withheld immediate comments on the bilateral conversation.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki echoed intervention possibilities if speculative currency moves persist, despite not confirming election-related rumors. Analysts like Hiroyuki Machida suggest interventions are likely should the yen approach 160 per dollar, fueled by election outcomes and fiscal policy clarity.

