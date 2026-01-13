Left Menu

High Court Weighs Abu Salem's Parole Plea Amid Controversy

Abu Salem, convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, seeks a 14-day parole to attend his brother's funeral. The government only offers a two-day parole with police escort due to his international criminal status. The High Court requests an affidavit and schedules further hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Abu Salem, once a key figure in the underworld, has requested a 14-day parole to attend his brother's funeral, after his recent passing. Despite his plea, the Maharashtra government has insisted that only a two-day emergency parole, accompanied by a police escort, will be granted.

Public prosecutor Mankhuwar Deshmukh emphasized that, given Salem's classification as an international criminal, extending the parole beyond two days was not feasible. Deshmukh highlighted that Salem must cover the escort costs, while his lawyer, Farhana Shah, argued the escort is unnecessary given his prolonged imprisonment.

The Bombay High Court, presided over by Justices Ajay Gadkari and Shyam Chandak, has directed the state government to file an affidavit justifying their decision not to grant the full 14-day parole. The court has adjourned the hearing to next week, leaving Salem's full request unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

