High Court Weighs Abu Salem's Parole Plea Amid Controversy

Abu Salem, once a key figure in the underworld, has requested a 14-day parole to attend his brother's funeral, after his recent passing. Despite his plea, the Maharashtra government has insisted that only a two-day emergency parole, accompanied by a police escort, will be granted.

Public prosecutor Mankhuwar Deshmukh emphasized that, given Salem's classification as an international criminal, extending the parole beyond two days was not feasible. Deshmukh highlighted that Salem must cover the escort costs, while his lawyer, Farhana Shah, argued the escort is unnecessary given his prolonged imprisonment.

The Bombay High Court, presided over by Justices Ajay Gadkari and Shyam Chandak, has directed the state government to file an affidavit justifying their decision not to grant the full 14-day parole. The court has adjourned the hearing to next week, leaving Salem's full request unresolved.

