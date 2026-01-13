Scandal Unfolds: Lebanese Central Bank Under Scrutiny

In a case that has captivated Lebanon and drawn international attention, former central bank governor Riad Salameh has been indicted on charges of embezzlement, forgery, and illicit enrichment. Two lawyers join him in the indictment as authorities broaden their investigations into irregular bank transactions.

Salameh, who led the central bank for 30 years, was detained for 13 months over these allegations and posted a historic bail of $14 million upon release. Documents reveal accusations of misappropriating $44.8 million from a central bank account earmarked for consultancy purposes.

This indictment is part of a sweeping effort to hold high-level financial figures accountable. The central bank, acting as a principal plaintiff, supports ongoing inquiries into suspected embezzlement linked to Salameh's tenure, which allegedly siphoned over $300 million. The scandal extends beyond Lebanon's borders with investigations launched in France, Germany, and Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)