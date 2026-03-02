Left Menu

Court Dismisses Bail in Sabarimala Gold Loss Case

A bail petition by a former Travancore Devaswom Board member was dismissed in two Sabarimala gold loss cases. The Kollam Vigilance Court rejected the plea after reviewing medical records of accused K P Sankara Das. Seven others, including prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty, have received bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:45 IST
Court Dismisses Bail in Sabarimala Gold Loss Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Kollam Vigilance Court on Monday dismissed bail requests filed by a former Travancore Devaswom Board member involved in two Sabarimala gold loss cases. Judge Mohit CS made the decision after evaluating medical records presented by K P Sankara Das, the 15th accused in one case concerning the alleged gold loss from Dwarapalaka idols and the 11th in another related to gold loss from Sreekovil doorframes.

Advocate G Mohanraj argued medical grounds for bail, but the court stood firm. Sankara Das, a former board member when gold artefacts were handed to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty for replating in 2019, had recently been hospitalized due to health issues and was arrested on January 14 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Seven individuals, including Unnikrishnan Potty, have secured bail. The SIT plans to submit their chargesheet to the Kerala High Court by March 31. Meanwhile, other accused, including former board member N Vijayakumar and jeweller Govardhan Roddam, have also filed for bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

 India
2
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surg...

 Global
3
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026