Veterans Forge Strong Second Front in Nation-Building

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the important role veterans play in national security and development, highlighting initiatives like Project NAMAN and Shaurya Sampravah during Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:38 IST
In a significant nod to the contributions of ex-servicemen, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the Army's initiatives to integrate veterans into the nation's security and developmental fabric. Armed Forces Veterans Day was marked with a call for active involvement of these former personnel beyond their service years.

General Dwivedi touted the progress of Project NAMAN, designed to aid defence pensioners and their families. The unveiling of the 100th NAMAN center signifies the Army's commitment to veteran welfare, aiming for nearly 200 centers by next January, including outreach in remote areas.

The General stressed the invaluable input of veterans in strategic military projects such as Shaurya Sampravah and Operation Sindoor, underscoring ongoing employment and resettlement efforts, while encouraging continued societal engagement from former military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

