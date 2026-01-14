Veterans Forge Strong Second Front in Nation-Building

In a significant nod to the contributions of ex-servicemen, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the Army's initiatives to integrate veterans into the nation's security and developmental fabric. Armed Forces Veterans Day was marked with a call for active involvement of these former personnel beyond their service years.

General Dwivedi touted the progress of Project NAMAN, designed to aid defence pensioners and their families. The unveiling of the 100th NAMAN center signifies the Army's commitment to veteran welfare, aiming for nearly 200 centers by next January, including outreach in remote areas.

The General stressed the invaluable input of veterans in strategic military projects such as Shaurya Sampravah and Operation Sindoor, underscoring ongoing employment and resettlement efforts, while encouraging continued societal engagement from former military personnel.

