Tragedy in Dholpur: Son Allegedly Murders Mother with Bricks
A tragic incident occurred in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, where a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son using bricks and stones. The accused, identified as Sanjay, is reportedly an alcoholic. The police have detained him for interrogation as investigations continue to unfold.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son on Wednesday. The local law enforcement has reported that the assault occurred on a public road in Basai Ghiyaram village.
Station House Officer Gambhir Singh revealed that the woman, identified as Son Devi, was brutally attacked using bricks and stones. The familial tragedy has left the community in shock, especially considering the recent loss of Son Devi's husband and one of her sons.
The accused, named Sanjay, who is reported to have alcohol-related issues, is currently detained for questioning as the police continue their investigation. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dholpur
- Rajasthan
- murder
- Son Devi
- Sanjay
- police investigation
- assault
- alcohol issues
- crime
- tragedy
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Dismiss Religious Conversion Claims at JMI Assault Case
Delhi Police Clarifies Jamia Assault Case: No Conversion Angle, Rumors Baseless
Jamia Millia Islamia Faculty Faces Assault Allegations
Delhi Police Investigates Alleged Faculty Assault at Jamia Millia Islamia
Teen's Arrest Unravels Dark Tale of Assault and Revenge