Tragedy in Dholpur: Son Allegedly Murders Mother with Bricks

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son on Wednesday. The local law enforcement has reported that the assault occurred on a public road in Basai Ghiyaram village.

Station House Officer Gambhir Singh revealed that the woman, identified as Son Devi, was brutally attacked using bricks and stones. The familial tragedy has left the community in shock, especially considering the recent loss of Son Devi's husband and one of her sons.

The accused, named Sanjay, who is reported to have alcohol-related issues, is currently detained for questioning as the police continue their investigation. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine further details.

