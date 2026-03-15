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Canada and Nordic Nations Unite for Enhanced Military Production

Canada and the Nordic countries have agreed to enhance cooperation to boost military industrial production, aiming to strengthen collective defense. Meeting in Oslo, they also pledged ongoing support for Ukraine in various forms, according to a joint statement from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:01 IST
Canada and Nordic Nations Unite for Enhanced Military Production
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In a significant move to bolster collective defense capabilities, Canada and five Nordic countries announced a commitment to enhance cooperation in military industrial production.

Leaders and representatives from Canada, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland gathered in Oslo on Sunday to forge stronger ties in support of mutual security and resilience.

The six nations also reiterated their ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine, promising to continue providing economic, civilian, military, and humanitarian aid, as outlined in a joint statement released after the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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