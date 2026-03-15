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Strategic Showdown: The Battle Over Iran's Key Islands in the Persian Gulf

The islands off Iran's coast have become pivotal in the ongoing conflict after a US strike on Kharg Island, disrupting military sites but sparing oil infrastructure. Iran's islands hold strategic importance for oil exports and regional power dynamics, with notable sites like Kharg, Abu Musa, and Qeshm intensifying geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:01 IST
Strategic Showdown: The Battle Over Iran's Key Islands in the Persian Gulf
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The islands along Iran's coast have emerged as critical points in the ongoing conflict, following a US strike that targeted military installations on Kharg Island. Despite the attack, the island's crucial oil infrastructure remains operational, underlining its vital role in Iran's economy and strategic positioning.

The importance of the islands is underscored by the remarks of US Senator Lindsey Graham, indicating Kharg Island as a decisive factor in the war. As Iran continues to export millions of barrels of oil, control of these islands has become a significant point of leverage in potential future negotiations with Iran.

Meanwhile, increased tensions at Abu Musa and potential threats to Qeshm Island have further entrenched the geopolitical complexities of the region, with Iran and US-aligned Gulf states standing at an uneasy standoff over these strategic assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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