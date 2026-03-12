Left Menu

Unrest in Garo Hills: A Closer Look at the Curfew and Its Implications

Following violent clashes in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, curfew was imposed in East Garo Hills. The unrest stemmed from protests against the participation of non-Garo communities in local elections. As a response, authorities postponed elections and suspended mobile internet services to maintain order and prevent misinformation.

Shillong | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:11 IST
The curfew in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district has been temporarily relaxed from 8 am to 1 pm to allow residents to buy essential items. This follows the violence in the adjacent West Garo Hills that led to the tragic death of two individuals and injury to several more.

Authorities imposed the curfew under Section 163 of the BNSS to avert further disturbances to public peace. During the unrest, protests erupted against the involvement of non-Garo communities in the impending Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections, resulting in fatal clashes.

In response, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma postponed the GHADC polls initially slated for April 10, and the state suspended mobile internet across five districts to curb misinformation. Security measures were bolstered with additional forces, including Army deployment, to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

