Safety Breach at Kempegowda: Harassment Scandal Unfolds

A South Korean national experienced alleged sexual harassment at Kempegowda International Airport, according to local police reports. The suspect, 25-year-old Mohammed Affan Ahamed, employed by a private airliner, has been detained.

The incident reportedly took place at terminal 2 during immigration formalities for a flight to South Korea. The woman accused Ahamed of claiming that a beeping noise from her bag required a security check.

He is said to have escorted her to a secluded area under the guise of routine procedures, where he allegedly engaged in inappropriate touching. Following the woman's resistance, Ahamed fled but was soon apprehended. The matter remains under investigation.

