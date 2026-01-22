Left Menu

Safety Breach at Kempegowda: Harassment Scandal Unfolds

A South Korean woman was allegedly sexually harassed by an airline staff member at Kempegowda International Airport during a security check. The accused, Mohammed Affan Ahamed, was arrested following the incident, which raised concerns about passenger safety and security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:59 IST
Safety Breach at Kempegowda: Harassment Scandal Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A South Korean national experienced alleged sexual harassment at Kempegowda International Airport, according to local police reports. The suspect, 25-year-old Mohammed Affan Ahamed, employed by a private airliner, has been detained.

The incident reportedly took place at terminal 2 during immigration formalities for a flight to South Korea. The woman accused Ahamed of claiming that a beeping noise from her bag required a security check.

He is said to have escorted her to a secluded area under the guise of routine procedures, where he allegedly engaged in inappropriate touching. Following the woman's resistance, Ahamed fled but was soon apprehended. The matter remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

 India
2
Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

 India
3
Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

 Global
4
Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026