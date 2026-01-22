Safety Breach at Kempegowda: Harassment Scandal Unfolds
A South Korean woman was allegedly sexually harassed by an airline staff member at Kempegowda International Airport during a security check. The accused, Mohammed Affan Ahamed, was arrested following the incident, which raised concerns about passenger safety and security protocols.
- Country:
- India
A South Korean national experienced alleged sexual harassment at Kempegowda International Airport, according to local police reports. The suspect, 25-year-old Mohammed Affan Ahamed, employed by a private airliner, has been detained.
The incident reportedly took place at terminal 2 during immigration formalities for a flight to South Korea. The woman accused Ahamed of claiming that a beeping noise from her bag required a security check.
He is said to have escorted her to a secluded area under the guise of routine procedures, where he allegedly engaged in inappropriate touching. Following the woman's resistance, Ahamed fled but was soon apprehended. The matter remains under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
