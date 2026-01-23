To Lam, Vietnam's top political leader, has been reaffirmed as the head of the ruling Communist Party for another five-year term. His re-election was decided unanimously by 180 officials at the party congress, as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

During his prior tenure since mid-2024, Lam emphasized rapid economic growth, implementing key reforms that improved efficiency but led to widespread job losses among civil servants. He has carefully navigated party dynamics, gaining support even amidst criticism of his bolstering of private conglomerates.

Lam's reappointment symbolizes stability for foreign investors but raises internal political challenges. He seeks a combined leadership model akin to China's, which might disrupt Vietnam's tradition of collective governance. Lam's audacious plans include achieving over 10% annual economic growth, diverging from World Bank projections.

