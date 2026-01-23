To Lam's Ambitious Path for Vietnam's Economic Future
Vietnam's Communist Party re-appoints To Lam as its leader. Known for economic reforms, Lam pledges to maintain growth and stability, despite challenges from factional tensions and economic risks. Aiming for annual growth above 10% and moving towards innovation, Lam plans to reshape Vietnam's growth model.
Vietnam's Communist Party has reappointed To Lam as its leader, solidifying his position after a unanimous vote by the central committee. Lam, committed to advancing the nation's development, plans to maintain party unity amid significant upcoming challenges.
During his prior term, Lam's sweeping reforms propelled Vietnam's growth, earning both praise and criticism. Despite the resulting discontent, he has navigated political landscapes adeptly, securing necessary support across party factions, including the military.
With ambitious goals, Lam aims for over 10% annual growth, diverging from global expectations. His vision involves transitioning from a low-cost labor economy to a high-middle income nation through innovation and efficiency, although concerns about political centralization and economic risks persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
