Left Menu

To Lam's Ambitious Path for Vietnam's Economic Future

Vietnam's Communist Party re-appoints To Lam as its leader. Known for economic reforms, Lam pledges to maintain growth and stability, despite challenges from factional tensions and economic risks. Aiming for annual growth above 10% and moving towards innovation, Lam plans to reshape Vietnam's growth model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:09 IST
To Lam's Ambitious Path for Vietnam's Economic Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam's Communist Party has reappointed To Lam as its leader, solidifying his position after a unanimous vote by the central committee. Lam, committed to advancing the nation's development, plans to maintain party unity amid significant upcoming challenges.

During his prior term, Lam's sweeping reforms propelled Vietnam's growth, earning both praise and criticism. Despite the resulting discontent, he has navigated political landscapes adeptly, securing necessary support across party factions, including the military.

With ambitious goals, Lam aims for over 10% annual growth, diverging from global expectations. His vision involves transitioning from a low-cost labor economy to a high-middle income nation through innovation and efficiency, although concerns about political centralization and economic risks persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be hoax: Police.

Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be ho...

 India
2
Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

 India
3
Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

 India
4
Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim

Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026