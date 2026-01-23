Education at Risk: Threat to Kalandia Training Centre

In a development fraught with geopolitical ramifications, the Kalandia Training Centre in the occupied West Bank is at risk of closure. Israeli authorities are anticipated to take decisive action within days, potentially halting educational programs for 350 Palestinian students.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has voiced its concerns, highlighting that these young men, trained in vocational skills like plumbing and vehicle maintenance, would face a bleak future without educational alternatives. Jonathan Fowler, UNRWA's spokesperson, has called for immediate international attention.

Despite longstanding criticism from Israel, which accuses UNRWA of bias, the agency continues to support Palestinian refugees. Recent demolitions and other aggressive actions against UNRWA underscore the ongoing contention surrounding its presence in the region.

