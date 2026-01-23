Left Menu

From Olympic Snowboarder to Alleged Drug Kingpin: The Ryan Wedding Arrest

Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, has been arrested for allegedly leading a cocaine smuggling network. The U.S. FBI listed him among its Top 10 Most Wanted for trafficking drugs from Colombia to North America with the alleged aid of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, found himself in international headlines after being arrested on charges of leading a significant cocaine smuggling operation. At 44, Wedding was on the U.S. FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list, accused of transporting hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, traversing through Mexico, and reaching the United States and Canada.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Wedding is charged with operating a criminal enterprise, which allegedly included tactics such as the intimidation of witnesses through murder and amassing wealth through laundered drug money. Although NBC News reported his arrest, details on the where and how remain undisclosed. Officials previously speculated that Wedding had been in hiding in Mexico, possibly under the protection of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel.

The FBI Director Kash Patel was set to reveal a 'significant development in a major investigation' during a press briefing in California, joined by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Michael Duheme and other U.S. law enforcement officials as per sources within the FBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

