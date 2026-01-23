Left Menu

Haiti's Leadership Shakeup Sparks International Concern

Haiti's leaders plan to remove Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, despite U.S. warnings against it. The transitional council, represented by Edgar Leblanc Fils and Leslie Voltaire, announced the decision at a press conference. They urged political groups to find a solution before the government's mandate ends on February 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Haiti's top leadership is determined to proceed with the ousting of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, despite stern warnings from the United States against such a move.

During a recent press conference, Edgar Leblanc Fils, a member of the transitional presidential council, confirmed that the decision was backed by a majority and would follow legal processes.

Leslie Voltaire, speaking alongside him, called for a pause to allow political factions to seek an agreeable solution before the current government's mandate concludes on February 7, as urged by the U.S.

