Haiti's Leadership Shakeup Sparks International Concern

Haiti's top leadership is determined to proceed with the ousting of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, despite stern warnings from the United States against such a move.

During a recent press conference, Edgar Leblanc Fils, a member of the transitional presidential council, confirmed that the decision was backed by a majority and would follow legal processes.

Leslie Voltaire, speaking alongside him, called for a pause to allow political factions to seek an agreeable solution before the current government's mandate concludes on February 7, as urged by the U.S.

