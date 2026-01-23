Haiti's Leadership Shakeup Sparks International Concern
Haiti's leaders plan to remove Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, despite U.S. warnings against it. The transitional council, represented by Edgar Leblanc Fils and Leslie Voltaire, announced the decision at a press conference. They urged political groups to find a solution before the government's mandate ends on February 7.
Haiti's top leadership is determined to proceed with the ousting of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, despite stern warnings from the United States against such a move.
During a recent press conference, Edgar Leblanc Fils, a member of the transitional presidential council, confirmed that the decision was backed by a majority and would follow legal processes.
Leslie Voltaire, speaking alongside him, called for a pause to allow political factions to seek an agreeable solution before the current government's mandate concludes on February 7, as urged by the U.S.
