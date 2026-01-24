Rozgar Mela in Chandigarh Delivers 107 Jobs, Strengthens Tech & Security Sectors

The 18th edition of Mission Recruitment (Rozgar Mela) was organised on Saturday at the ITBP Transport Battalion, Behlana Camp, Chandigarh, in line with the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, marking another milestone in the Government of India’s mission-mode drive for transparent, timely and inclusive recruitment.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Hardeep Singh Puri formally handed over 107 appointment letters to newly selected candidates in the presence of senior officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) and other dignitaries. The appointments spanned a wide range of ministries and departments, underlining the growing demand for talent across security, banking and digital governance.

The distribution included 10 appointments in ITBP, 36 in CRPF, 30 in CISF, eight in Assam Rifles, along with recruitments in Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and 18 positions in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, reflecting the government’s focus on strengthening both frontline forces and technology-driven public services.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated the appointees and their families, describing the occasion as the culmination of years of discipline, perseverance and commitment. He emphasised that public service converts policy intent into real-world impact and said the new recruits would play a vital role in achieving the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, the Union Minister noted that over 11 lakh appointment letters have been issued nationwide since the launch of Rozgar Mela. He stressed that the Chandigarh event was part of a sustained national effort to reinforce administrative capacity, service delivery and institutional strength, rather than a one-time ceremonial exercise.

Speaking on India’s broader economic transformation, Shri Puri traced the country’s journey from scarcity to capability, pointing to robust growth prospects, rising global standing, and expansion in manufacturing, exports, logistics, renewable energy and digital infrastructure. “We are not just pursuing growth, but growth with social inclusion,” he said.

Reiterating that sewa (service) lies at the heart of governance, Shri Puri urged the recruits to anchor their careers in competence, integrity and courtesy, calling these the foundations of citizen trust and effective administration. He offered special encouragement to candidates joining uniformed services, banking institutions and technology-focused departments, acknowledging their role in national security, economic resilience and citizen-centric digital systems.

Later in the programme, Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, addressed Rozgar Melas being held simultaneously at 44 locations across the country. He noted that nearly 49,200 appointment letters in this edition pertained to the Ministry of Home Affairs and allied forces, highlighting the government’s priority on internal security.

At the conclusion of the event, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi virtually distributed appointment letters to newly recruited youth across departments nationwide. Addressing the appointees, he described the letters not merely as official documents, but as a sankalp patra—a pledge to nation-building and constitutional duty.

The Prime Minister said the beginning of 2026 symbolises new opportunities, adding that with Vasant Panchami having just been celebrated, a new “Vasant” is unfolding in the lives of the newly appointed youth. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to youth-led development, he said connecting young Indians with skills, jobs and self-employment opportunities remains a core priority.

Highlighting India’s economic strength, Shri Narendra Modi noted that India is the only major economy to have doubled its GDP within a decade, and that over 100 countries are investing in India through FDI, reflecting growing global confidence in the country’s development trajectory.