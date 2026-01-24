Gang Dispute Turns Deadly in East Delhi: Four Arrested

A fatal incident unfolded in East Delhi's Preet Vihar as four individuals, including three minors, were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death. The altercation arose from a conflict over the distribution of illicitly obtained money, police reported on Saturday.

The victim, known as Deva hailing from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had been acquainted with the accused and resided near a railway underpass. The crime came to light on January 22 when a patrolling team found Deva's body bearing multiple injuries near a railway underpass.

Authorities registered an FIR and launched an investigation, subsequently identifying Aman, aka Raju, as the main culprit. Two juveniles and a 14-year-old were also detained. During interrogation, Aman reportedly confessed to his role in the murder, which allegedly stemmed from a heated altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)