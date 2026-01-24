Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Nephew of Congress MP Involved in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Yashkumarsinh Gohil, nephew of Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, allegedly shot his wife, Rajeshwari, before committing suicide in Ahmedabad. Initial claims of accidental death were refuted by new evidence which indicated intentional murder. The investigation is ongoing to uncover Gohil's motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:49 IST
Tragedy Unfolds: Nephew of Congress MP Involved in Suspected Murder-Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Ahmedabad involving Yashkumarsinh Gohil, nephew of Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, who allegedly shot his wife before committing suicide.

Police investigations initially considered the deaths an accident but have since pointed to intentional murder, as indicated by the First Information Report. The shooting was reportedly deliberate, with no sign of mishandling the firearm, leading to questions about possible motives.

The local police have registered an FIR against Yashkumarsinh for allegedly killing his wife, Rajeshwari. The investigation continues to reveal more about this tragic incident.

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026