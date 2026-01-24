Tragedy Unfolds: Nephew of Congress MP Involved in Suspected Murder-Suicide

A shocking incident unfolded in Ahmedabad involving Yashkumarsinh Gohil, nephew of Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, who allegedly shot his wife before committing suicide.

Police investigations initially considered the deaths an accident but have since pointed to intentional murder, as indicated by the First Information Report. The shooting was reportedly deliberate, with no sign of mishandling the firearm, leading to questions about possible motives.

The local police have registered an FIR against Yashkumarsinh for allegedly killing his wife, Rajeshwari. The investigation continues to reveal more about this tragic incident.