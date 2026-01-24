Highway Attack Sparks Political Firestorm
An attack on a police vehicle transporting a notorious criminal near Chennai has injured three officers and sparked political outrage. 'Vellai' Kali, the target, was unharmed. The opposition has criticized the ruling government for the state's deteriorating security situation, calling for accountability and improvement.
In a daring attack on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, unknown assailants targeted a police escort vehicle carrying a notorious criminal, 'Vellai' Kali, who emerged unscathed. The incident, near the Thirumandhurai toll plaza, left three officers injured as they successfully defended their charge amid a barrage of country bombs.
The attackers, who used two cars to intercept and assault the police convoy, managed to escape after the police opened fire in self-defense. The injured officers were quickly transported to Perambalur Government Hospital for treatment, where they were reported to have only minor injuries.
The assault has been met with sharp political criticism. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the state's leadership, accusing the DMK government of failing to maintain law and order. He alleged that criminals no longer fear police authority under the current administration.
