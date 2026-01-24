Left Menu

Highway Attack Sparks Political Firestorm

An attack on a police vehicle transporting a notorious criminal near Chennai has injured three officers and sparked political outrage. 'Vellai' Kali, the target, was unharmed. The opposition has criticized the ruling government for the state's deteriorating security situation, calling for accountability and improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:47 IST
Highway Attack Sparks Political Firestorm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring attack on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, unknown assailants targeted a police escort vehicle carrying a notorious criminal, 'Vellai' Kali, who emerged unscathed. The incident, near the Thirumandhurai toll plaza, left three officers injured as they successfully defended their charge amid a barrage of country bombs.

The attackers, who used two cars to intercept and assault the police convoy, managed to escape after the police opened fire in self-defense. The injured officers were quickly transported to Perambalur Government Hospital for treatment, where they were reported to have only minor injuries.

The assault has been met with sharp political criticism. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the state's leadership, accusing the DMK government of failing to maintain law and order. He alleged that criminals no longer fear police authority under the current administration.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026