Rozgar Mela Drives Nationwide Employment Blitz

The Rozgar Mela has issued over 11 lakh appointment letters nationwide, highlighting the government's dedication to mission-mode recruitment. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized inclusive growth and social inclusion. Prime Minister Modi, through video messages, distributed over 61,000 appointment letters to youths, advancing towards a developed India.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the Rozgar Mela has successfully issued more than 11 lakh appointment letters across the nation, underscoring the government's focus on mission-mode recruitment.
Minister Puri also hailed India's robust development agenda, emphasizing growth in manufacturing, exports, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure. He highlighted the emphasis on social inclusion, with the Rozgar Mela reflecting India's diverse development strategy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing 45 locations via video message, distributed over 61,000 appointment letters. The Chandigarh event, organized by the Transport Battalion, inducted candidates across various ministries, showcasing the broadening scope of public service opportunities through the initiative.
