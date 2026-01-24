Left Menu

Rozgar Mela Drives Nationwide Employment Blitz

The Rozgar Mela has issued over 11 lakh appointment letters nationwide, highlighting the government's dedication to mission-mode recruitment. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized inclusive growth and social inclusion. Prime Minister Modi, through video messages, distributed over 61,000 appointment letters to youths, advancing towards a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:59 IST
Rozgar Mela Drives Nationwide Employment Blitz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the Rozgar Mela has successfully issued more than 11 lakh appointment letters across the nation, underscoring the government's focus on mission-mode recruitment.

Minister Puri also hailed India's robust development agenda, emphasizing growth in manufacturing, exports, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure. He highlighted the emphasis on social inclusion, with the Rozgar Mela reflecting India's diverse development strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing 45 locations via video message, distributed over 61,000 appointment letters. The Chandigarh event, organized by the Transport Battalion, inducted candidates across various ministries, showcasing the broadening scope of public service opportunities through the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026