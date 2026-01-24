Left Menu

Karnataka's Housing Drive: A Political and Social Shift

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah announced the distribution of houses to slum dwellers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, highlighting the state's financial contributions and accusing the central government of insufficient funding. An incident involving injury at the event led to a hospital visit by the CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:02 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a significant move to integrate slum residents into mainstream society, declared the large-scale distribution of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Speaking at a major event marking the handover of over 42,000 houses out of a planned 1,80,253 across the state, Siddaramaiah emphasized the state's financial commitment, contrasting it with the lower contribution from the central government.

An unfortunate incident at the event saw a cutout fall, injuring three people. Siddaramaiah visited them at the hospital, promising full medical support. Meanwhile, BJP protested, accusing the government of sidelining the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

