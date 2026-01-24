Karnataka's Housing Drive: A Political and Social Shift

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a significant move to integrate slum residents into mainstream society, declared the large-scale distribution of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Speaking at a major event marking the handover of over 42,000 houses out of a planned 1,80,253 across the state, Siddaramaiah emphasized the state's financial commitment, contrasting it with the lower contribution from the central government.

An unfortunate incident at the event saw a cutout fall, injuring three people. Siddaramaiah visited them at the hospital, promising full medical support. Meanwhile, BJP protested, accusing the government of sidelining the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)