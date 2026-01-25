Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Amid Federal Immigration Crackdown

Federal agents shot a man in Minneapolis, marking the second fatality this month amid intense immigration enforcement. Tensions soar as local leaders demand an end to the Trump administration's operations. Public unrest follows recent controversial detentions and the shooting of a U.S. citizen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 00:10 IST
A Minneapolis man was fatally shot by federal agents, sparking increased tensions as the city faces intensified immigration enforcement. This marks the second such fatal incident in one month.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reports that the man, believed to be a lawful gun owner, approached agents with a weapon, prompting them to fire in defense. Local authorities and federal officials have not released the man's name.

Public uproar heightened after videos circulated showing clashes between agents and community members. Mayor Jacob Frey and state leaders urge an end to the federal operation, reflecting widespread frustration over recent incidents involving detentions and deportations.

