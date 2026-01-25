Left Menu

Securing Republic Day: A Three-Tier Approach in the Valley

Stringent security arrangements have been implemented for Republic Day celebrations at Bakshi Stadium. A three-tier security blanket, barricades, and checkpoints ensure safety. Increased police presence, patrols, and surveillance aim to prevent disruptions. The public is urged to cooperate with security checks and report suspicious activities.

As Republic Day celebrations approach, stringent security arrangements have been put in place at Bakshi Stadium, the central venue for official functions in the valley, according to officials.

The authorities have created a three-tier security perimeter, with barricades and checkpoints set up on all routes to the stadium, as a large contingent of police and paramilitary forces are deployed throughout the city to ensure smooth proceedings on Monday.

Special security measures include patrols, thorough vehicle checks, and heightened vigilance. Officials urge the public to cooperate during checks and report any suspicious activities to authorities promptly.

