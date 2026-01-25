Left Menu

Operation Kavach 12: Delhi's Crackdown on Crime

In a strategic crackdown dubbed Operation Kavach 12, Delhi Police raided 2,348 locations capturing 59 drug offenders. The operation also led to multiple arrests for narcotic, arm, liquor trafficking, and organised crime violations across the city, marking a substantial effort against criminal activities.

In a major crackdown ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police orchestrated a citywide operation, dubbed Operation Kavach 12, intensively targeting narcotics smuggling and organized crime. Over a 24-hour period, law enforcement conducted raids at 2,348 locations, leading to the arrest of 59 drug offenders, as confirmed by an official on Sunday.

The comprehensive action involved 1,059 police teams from all 15 districts, the Crime Branch, and the Special Cell. The operation commenced at 6 pm on January 23 and concluded at 6 pm the next day. Police efforts resulted in the recovery of 31.21 grams of heroin and 30.75 kilograms of cannabis, and the registration of 55 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Authorities also seized significant quantities of illicit alcohol, firearms, and other contraband, leading to additional arrests and prosecutions under various legal frameworks, including the Arms Act and the Delhi Police Act. In the process, police hunted down 31 proclaimed offenders and dismantled illegal operations, marking a substantial stride in curbing criminal activity across the capital.

