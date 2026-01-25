Left Menu

Empowering Democracy: The Potency of Every Vote

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the transformative power of voting, urging citizens to exercise their franchise thoughtfully to shape India's future. Highlighting democratic resilience, he celebrated enhanced electoral participation and urged officials to foster voter awareness during the National Voters' Day event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:24 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha accentuated the immense power vested in each vote during his speech on National Voters' Day. Sinha argued that when cast with responsibility, votes emerge as pivotal tools that sculpt the nation's trajectory.

Inviting citizens to engage with electoral processes thoughtfully, Sinha encouraged efforts towards constructing a robust, equitable, and flourishing democratic India. Participating in a ceremony, he hailed India's evolvement as a bastion of democracy, while lauding the historic turnout anticipated for the 2024 elections.

Sinha administered the National Voters' Day pledge, celebrating the resonance of democratic ideals in Jammu and Kashmir. He applauded the region's electoral engagement and catalytic contributions towards India's democratic values, commending officials, police, and youth leaders for their efforts in fortifying voter participation.

