Daring Theft at Majalgaon: Woman's Wedding Necklace Stolen
A woman's costly mangalsutra was stolen when she boarded a bus in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident occurred at Majalgaon bus station as she was helping her daughter-in-law. Upon exiting the bus, the theft was discovered. Police are investigating the case.
- Country:
- India
A brazen theft unfolded at the Majalgaon bus station in Maharashtra's Beed district, leaving a woman without her mangalsutra, a significant wedding necklace valued at approximately Rs 3 lakh. The incident took place as Hemalata Arjunrao Wagh, the victim, was assisting her daughter-in-law with her journey to Pune.
The theft transpired when Wagh briefly boarded the Bhokar-Ahilyanagar bus. It was only after she stepped off the vehicle that she realized her treasured mangalsutra was missing, prompting her to report the matter to the local police.
Authorities are actively investigating this unsettling theft. As they work to track down the perpetrators, the case highlights ongoing concerns regarding safety and security for travelers in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- theft
- Majalgaon
- bus station
- mangalsutra
- Maharashtra
- police
- investigation
- woman
- crime
- Beed district
ALSO READ
Valiant Heroes: Celebrating Jammu Kashmir Police Medals
Bold Daylight Heist: Gold Trader Robbed in Maharashtra
Call for Transparency: Prithviraj Chavan Demands 'White Paper' on Maharashtra Investments
Heroic Rescues in Kashmir's Snow: Police Aid Trapped Individuals
Honoring Bravery: Delhi Police Personnel to Receive Republic Day Medals