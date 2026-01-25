Daring Theft at Majalgaon: Woman's Wedding Necklace Stolen

A brazen theft unfolded at the Majalgaon bus station in Maharashtra's Beed district, leaving a woman without her mangalsutra, a significant wedding necklace valued at approximately Rs 3 lakh. The incident took place as Hemalata Arjunrao Wagh, the victim, was assisting her daughter-in-law with her journey to Pune.

The theft transpired when Wagh briefly boarded the Bhokar-Ahilyanagar bus. It was only after she stepped off the vehicle that she realized her treasured mangalsutra was missing, prompting her to report the matter to the local police.

Authorities are actively investigating this unsettling theft. As they work to track down the perpetrators, the case highlights ongoing concerns regarding safety and security for travelers in the area.

