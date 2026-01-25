Brotherly Feud Over Property Turns Deadly in Khurja
In Khurja, a property dispute led to the fatal shooting of Aas Mohammad by his younger brother Jan Mohammad. The incident occurred at Aas's office, following long-standing tensions over family inheritance. Jan is currently on the run. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
A tragic incident unfolded in Khurja on Sunday when a brotherly dispute over property turned fatal. Aas Mohammad, 45, was reportedly shot by his own brother, Jan Mohammad, at his office in the Khirkhani area, police sources revealed.
Jan Mohammad allegedly fled the scene after the shooting. Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh confirmed that the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Law enforcement officials have registered a case and are actively pursuing the accused.
Family members have indicated that the deadly confrontation may have stemmed from an ongoing argument over ancestral property. Meanwhile, the deceased's body has been sent for a postmortem examination as part of the investigation.
