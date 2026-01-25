Controversial Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Outrage

The recent fatal incident in Minneapolis, involving the shooting of protester Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent, has sparked significant outrage and debate. Multiple videos from the scene appear to challenge government assertions that the action was in self-defense, raising questions about the extent of force used by federal officers.

Despite the administration's claim that Pretti approached agents with a gun, video evidence shows him only holding a phone. Pretti was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, which was allegedly discovered during the altercation. The incident highlights broader tensions stemming from the administration's immigration crackdown, Operation Metro Surge.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other political leaders have condemned the act, calling it an invasion by federal forces. Homeland Security's narrative has been contradicted by bystander footage, further polarizing public opinion on the role of federal agents in local law enforcement operations.