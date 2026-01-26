World in Turmoil: A Week of Protests, Conflicts, and Diplomacy

A crucial document outlining U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine is finalized, awaiting signing, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, following talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi. The development marks a potential step forward for Ukraine as it navigates tensions with Moscow while seeking international support.

In a separate incident raising international eyebrows, French authorities seized an oil tanker named Grinch in the Mediterranean. The captain, now detained, is under investigation for allegedly operating under a false flag, reflecting ongoing efforts to enforce sanctions on Russian oil exports.

The international spotlight also turned to Myanmar, where the junta leader disregarded foreign criticism over controversial elections. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party claimed a significant victory, amid sharply reduced voter turnout compared to previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)