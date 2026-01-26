Left Menu

World in Turmoil: A Week of Protests, Conflicts, and Diplomacy

A U.S. security guarantees document for Ukraine is ready. France detains an oil tanker captain. Myanmar's military-backed party nears election victory. A U.S. citizen is killed by immigration agents, sparking protests. A severe winter storm disrupts power and travel in the U.S. amid other global events.

A crucial document outlining U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine is finalized, awaiting signing, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, following talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi. The development marks a potential step forward for Ukraine as it navigates tensions with Moscow while seeking international support.

In a separate incident raising international eyebrows, French authorities seized an oil tanker named Grinch in the Mediterranean. The captain, now detained, is under investigation for allegedly operating under a false flag, reflecting ongoing efforts to enforce sanctions on Russian oil exports.

The international spotlight also turned to Myanmar, where the junta leader disregarded foreign criticism over controversial elections. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party claimed a significant victory, amid sharply reduced voter turnout compared to previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

