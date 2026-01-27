Punjab and Haryana Chiefs Join Hands for SYL Canal Resolution
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini held a cordial meeting to address the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal dispute. The CMs agreed that state officials will regularly consult on the issue, emphasizing no party's rights should be infringed. This ongoing contention has persisted for decades.
In a significant step towards resolving the protracted Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini convened a meeting on Tuesday, stressing a collaborative approach.
The dialogue, described as cordial, aimed to ensure neither Punjab's nor Haryana's rights are undermined, a matter which has plagued the states for years. Post-discussion, they emphasized that continuous state-level consultations will drive this resolution process.
Originating in 1966, the dispute over the canal, intended for water sharing, remains unresolved despite Supreme Court interventions. Both leaders expressed optimism that with persistent dialogue, a fair solution is attainable.
