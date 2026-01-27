Punjab and Haryana Chiefs Join Hands for SYL Canal Resolution

In a significant step towards resolving the protracted Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini convened a meeting on Tuesday, stressing a collaborative approach.

The dialogue, described as cordial, aimed to ensure neither Punjab's nor Haryana's rights are undermined, a matter which has plagued the states for years. Post-discussion, they emphasized that continuous state-level consultations will drive this resolution process.

Originating in 1966, the dispute over the canal, intended for water sharing, remains unresolved despite Supreme Court interventions. Both leaders expressed optimism that with persistent dialogue, a fair solution is attainable.

(With inputs from agencies.)