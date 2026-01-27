NATO Allies Eye Arctic Mission Collaboration

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius revealed ongoing discussions among NATO allies considering a collaborative mission in the Arctic alongside the United States.

Pistorius, speaking at an economic event in Berlin, indicated that military-level talks were progressing positively, though he admitted the negotiations were not yet concluded.

The potential mission underscores the strategic importance of the Arctic region for NATO partners, as military leaders weigh the geopolitical implications of increased cooperation in this critical area.

(With inputs from agencies.)