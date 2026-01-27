Golden Dome Missile Defense: Stalled Progress and Space-based Debates

President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense initiative, a key national security project launched a year ago, is facing significant hurdles. The program, expected to field a comprehensive system by 2028, is mired in technical disputes and debates over space-based components.

While $25 billion was appropriated last summer, most funds remain unspent as officials finalize the architecture. Limited progress includes about half a dozen small-value contracts awarded to companies like Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin. The program aims to integrate experimental space-based elements but faces delays due to ongoing debates.

The contentious debate involves potential anti-satellite capabilities, which have historically been opposed by the U.S. over space debris concerns. There are also unresolved issues about Greenland's role, which Trump claims is vital to the initiative, although it's not formally part of the architecture.