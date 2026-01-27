Steenhuisen Constitutes New Veterinary Council, Citing Strong Expertise and Balance

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has formally established a new South African Veterinary Council (SAVC), saying its diverse composition positions it to effectively safeguard animal health, food safety, and professional standards across the veterinary and para-veterinary professions.

The council has been constituted in terms of the Veterinary and Para-Veterinary Professions Act, 1982 (Act No. 19 of 1982), with its term of office running from 1 February 2026 to 31 January 2029.

Steenhuisen said the breadth of expertise represented—spanning veterinary and para-veterinary practice, academia, regulatory affairs, and law—would strengthen the council’s ability to carry out its statutory mandate.

“I am confident that this council is fit for purpose and its composition reflects a careful balance between professional experience, technical expertise, and independent oversight,” the Minister said. “This breadth of perspectives will enhance the quality of decision-making and support the council in carrying out its responsibilities effectively and responsibly.”

Merit-Based Appointments

The Minister emphasised that the reconstitution of the council followed a careful and independent process, undertaken in line with his statutory responsibilities. While various submissions and representations were received from across the sector, Steenhuisen said he considered all recommendations independently and was guided by legislative requirements and the long-term interests of both the professions and the public.

“My responsibility is not simply to endorse recommendations, but to ensure that appointments are made on the basis of merit, balance and suitability,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that future nomination and selection processes comply strictly with the Act and are properly constituted.

Composition of the New Council

The newly constituted SAVC includes ministerial designees and elected or nominated representatives from across the profession:

Ministerial designees:

Dr Motsisi-Mehlape – Officer of the Department of Agriculture (veterinarian)

Dr R Mulder, Dr B Lourens, Dr JA Fraser – Veterinarians or veterinary specialists designated from elected members

Advocate R Maruma – Legal expert

Dr NP Moswa-Kato, Dr L Kgatswetswe, Dr J van Deemter, Dr N Mnisi – Veterinarians or veterinary specialists designated from nominations

Professor S Willows-Munro – Non-veterinarian designated from nominations

Professor V Naidoo – University-nominated veterinarian (University of Pretoria)

Appointees nominated and/or elected:

Professor JP Schoeman, Dr P van der Merwe, Dr J Basch – Veterinarians elected by their peers

T Serebolo – Animal Health Technician

B Mogodi – Laboratory Animal Technologist

LS Mokami – Veterinary Technologist

Sister E Bornman – Veterinary Nurse

J Hager – Veterinary Physiotherapist

Dr L de Bruyn – South African Veterinary Association nominee

Restoring Stability and Governance

Steenhuisen expressed confidence that the council will act without fear or favour, upholding independence, integrity, and professionalism as a statutory regulator.

“The establishment of this council marks an important step in restoring stability, credibility and effective governance within the veterinary regulatory environment,” he said.

The Minister also thanked practitioners and stakeholders for their patience during the reconstitution process and reiterated his commitment to ensuring that statutory bodies in the agriculture sector function effectively, transparently, and in the public interest.

The council’s induction and inaugural meeting is scheduled for February 2026, allowing it to begin work immediately and address outstanding matters from the previous term.