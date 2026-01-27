Left Menu

HortiConnect India 2026: Expanding Horizons in Agriculture

The 2026 HortiConnect India Expo, taking place in Bengaluru, will broaden its scope to include wider agricultural practices. The event, co-hosted by Messe Muenchen India and HortiConnect Global, aims to engage with players across multiple crop categories, focusing on technologies like irrigation, precision agriculture, and post-harvest management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:31 IST
HortiConnect India 2026: Expanding Horizons in Agriculture

The upcoming HortiConnect India Expo in 2026 will gather momentum as it expands to encompass a wider scope in agriculture beyond its horticultural roots. Set to take place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, the event will bring together leading minds and technologies in the agriculture sector.

Co-hosted by Messe Muenchen India and Bengaluru-based HortiConnect Global Pvt. Ltd., the expo aims to leverage cross-industry advancements in irrigation, protected cultivation, and climate-resilient agriculture. These innovations, initially launched within the horticulture domain, are now revolutionizing broader farming practices across India.

Key highlights of the event will include live technology zones, an international array of participants, and structured networking opportunities. Alongside HortiConnect India, the newly introduced AgriCon India will address overarching agricultural challenges through collaboration and dialogue among technology, policy, and farming stakeholders.

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026