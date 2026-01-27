HortiConnect India 2026: Expanding Horizons in Agriculture

The upcoming HortiConnect India Expo in 2026 will gather momentum as it expands to encompass a wider scope in agriculture beyond its horticultural roots. Set to take place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, the event will bring together leading minds and technologies in the agriculture sector.

Co-hosted by Messe Muenchen India and Bengaluru-based HortiConnect Global Pvt. Ltd., the expo aims to leverage cross-industry advancements in irrigation, protected cultivation, and climate-resilient agriculture. These innovations, initially launched within the horticulture domain, are now revolutionizing broader farming practices across India.

Key highlights of the event will include live technology zones, an international array of participants, and structured networking opportunities. Alongside HortiConnect India, the newly introduced AgriCon India will address overarching agricultural challenges through collaboration and dialogue among technology, policy, and farming stakeholders.