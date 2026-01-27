Scooter Rage in Seelampur: Brothers Injured in Roadside Dispute
Two brothers sustained injuries after a quarrel with two individuals on a scooter in Seelampur, Delhi. The police were notified at 5.14 pm on January 26. Details reveal the siblings were crossing the road when the altercation occurred. A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.
Two brothers were injured following a roadside altercation with scooter riders in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police reported on Tuesday.
The confrontation happened on January 26, with police receiving word of the incident at 5.14 pm. Officers responded swiftly, but the victims had already been transported to JPC Hospital and subsequently referred to GTB Hospital for further care, authorities noted.
Early investigations revealed that one brother was crossing the street near a bakery, leading to a confrontation with the scooter duo. The disagreement intensified, resulting in injuries to both siblings. Police have filed a case at Seelampur police station and are actively searching for the suspects as part of the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
