Left Menu

Scooter Rage in Seelampur: Brothers Injured in Roadside Dispute

Two brothers sustained injuries after a quarrel with two individuals on a scooter in Seelampur, Delhi. The police were notified at 5.14 pm on January 26. Details reveal the siblings were crossing the road when the altercation occurred. A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:30 IST
Scooter Rage in Seelampur: Brothers Injured in Roadside Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers were injured following a roadside altercation with scooter riders in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police reported on Tuesday.

The confrontation happened on January 26, with police receiving word of the incident at 5.14 pm. Officers responded swiftly, but the victims had already been transported to JPC Hospital and subsequently referred to GTB Hospital for further care, authorities noted.

Early investigations revealed that one brother was crossing the street near a bakery, leading to a confrontation with the scooter duo. The disagreement intensified, resulting in injuries to both siblings. Police have filed a case at Seelampur police station and are actively searching for the suspects as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026