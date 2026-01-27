Left Menu

US-Ukraine Security Deal Hangs in the Balance

The Trump administration has reportedly linked U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine to a peace deal that may require Kyiv to concede the Donbas region to Russia. While Kyiv remains uncertain about U.S. commitments, President Zelenskiy insists on Ukraine's territorial integrity. The United States denies imposing any territorial terms.

Updated: 27-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:30 IST
The Trump administration is reportedly attaching U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine to a potential peace deal requiring Kyiv to relinquish the Donbas region to Russia, according to the Financial Times. This revelation comes from eight individuals familiar with the negotiations.

Washington has proposed supplying Ukraine with more weapons to bolster its peacetime military if Kyiv agrees to withdraw its forces from Eastern regions still under its control. Although the report remains unverified by Reuters, a source states the U.S. isn't enforcing territorial concessions on Ukraine.

Despite denials from the U.S., Ukraine's President Zelenskiy insists on maintaining territorial integrity. Kyiv is anxious about the reliability of Washington's commitments, fearing a lack of assurance before conceding land. Yet, a spokesperson from the White House reiterated America's mediatory role, solely encouraging dialogues peacemaking dialogues between Kyiv and Moscow.

