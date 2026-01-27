US-Ukraine Security Deal Hangs in the Balance
The Trump administration has reportedly linked U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine to a peace deal that may require Kyiv to concede the Donbas region to Russia. While Kyiv remains uncertain about U.S. commitments, President Zelenskiy insists on Ukraine's territorial integrity. The United States denies imposing any territorial terms.
The Trump administration is reportedly attaching U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine to a potential peace deal requiring Kyiv to relinquish the Donbas region to Russia, according to the Financial Times. This revelation comes from eight individuals familiar with the negotiations.
Washington has proposed supplying Ukraine with more weapons to bolster its peacetime military if Kyiv agrees to withdraw its forces from Eastern regions still under its control. Although the report remains unverified by Reuters, a source states the U.S. isn't enforcing territorial concessions on Ukraine.
Despite denials from the U.S., Ukraine's President Zelenskiy insists on maintaining territorial integrity. Kyiv is anxious about the reliability of Washington's commitments, fearing a lack of assurance before conceding land. Yet, a spokesperson from the White House reiterated America's mediatory role, solely encouraging dialogues peacemaking dialogues between Kyiv and Moscow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Drone Strike Sparks Outcry Amid Tensions in Ukraine
Terror on the Tracks: Russian Drone Strike Hits Ukrainian Passenger Train
U.S. Pushes Ukraine for Peace Deal with Russia Amid Security Guarantees Standoff
Zelenskiy Condemns Deadly Russian Drone Attack as Terrorism
Deadly Russian Drone Strike Hits Ukrainian Passenger Train