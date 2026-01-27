Left Menu

Two Arrested in Chandni Mahal Stabbing Incident

Two individuals were arrested for stabbing Haris Malik during a failed pickpocketing attempt in Delhi. The suspects, Saddam and Kunal alias Shivam, were apprehended hours after the crime. Saddam is a known criminal with a history of theft and violence. A meat cleaver was recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:28 IST
Two Arrested in Chandni Mahal Stabbing Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident in central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, two individuals were taken into custody for stabbing a man named Haris Malik during a thwarted pickpocketing attempt. The arrest was made public by police officials on Tuesday.

Haris Malik, who sustained multiple knife wounds, was quickly transported to LNJP Hospital post-assault on January 22. Malik informed the authorities that he was attacked after resisting a pickpocketing attempt by two men.

Based on the victim's detailed account, police soon apprehended the suspects, Saddam and Kunal alias Shivam, near Bairam Khan tri-circle. Saddam, an established local criminal, has a history of involvement in various criminal activities, including robbery and attempted murder. The police seized a meat cleaver reported to be used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026