Two Arrested in Chandni Mahal Stabbing Incident
Two individuals were arrested for stabbing Haris Malik during a failed pickpocketing attempt in Delhi. The suspects, Saddam and Kunal alias Shivam, were apprehended hours after the crime. Saddam is a known criminal with a history of theft and violence. A meat cleaver was recovered.
- Country:
- India
In a recent incident in central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, two individuals were taken into custody for stabbing a man named Haris Malik during a thwarted pickpocketing attempt. The arrest was made public by police officials on Tuesday.
Haris Malik, who sustained multiple knife wounds, was quickly transported to LNJP Hospital post-assault on January 22. Malik informed the authorities that he was attacked after resisting a pickpocketing attempt by two men.
Based on the victim's detailed account, police soon apprehended the suspects, Saddam and Kunal alias Shivam, near Bairam Khan tri-circle. Saddam, an established local criminal, has a history of involvement in various criminal activities, including robbery and attempted murder. The police seized a meat cleaver reported to be used in the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Central Delhi
- Chandni Mahal
- stabbing
- crime
- police
- arrest
- criminal
- suspect
- Daryaganj