Two Arrested in Chandni Mahal Stabbing Incident

In a recent incident in central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, two individuals were taken into custody for stabbing a man named Haris Malik during a thwarted pickpocketing attempt. The arrest was made public by police officials on Tuesday.

Haris Malik, who sustained multiple knife wounds, was quickly transported to LNJP Hospital post-assault on January 22. Malik informed the authorities that he was attacked after resisting a pickpocketing attempt by two men.

Based on the victim's detailed account, police soon apprehended the suspects, Saddam and Kunal alias Shivam, near Bairam Khan tri-circle. Saddam, an established local criminal, has a history of involvement in various criminal activities, including robbery and attempted murder. The police seized a meat cleaver reported to be used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)