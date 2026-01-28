Left Menu

Two Minors Apprehended in Delhi Stabbing Case: A Juvenile Crime Unfolds

Delhi Police captured two minors for allegedly stabbing a man during a failed robbery attempt in east Delhi. The victim, Priyanshu Rawat, was attacked when he resisted giving up his phone. Despite the injury, only cash was stolen. The two minors confessed and were sent to an observation home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in east Delhi, two minors were detained by the police for allegedly stabbing a man during a robbery attempt. The incident erupted when Priyanshu Rawat, the victim, resisted the assailants' efforts to snatch his mobile phone.

The attack unfolded near Talab Chowk on Main Road shortly after midnight. Despite being injured, Rawat managed to protect his mobile phone, though the assailants fled with Rs 400. The Delhi Police swiftly registered a case and tracked down two of the suspects using technological and local intelligence methods.

The detained minors confessed to their involvement and were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board. Authorities are continuing efforts to apprehend the remaining individuals involved in the criminal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

