Two Minors Apprehended in Delhi Stabbing Case: A Juvenile Crime Unfolds

In a disturbing incident in east Delhi, two minors were detained by the police for allegedly stabbing a man during a robbery attempt. The incident erupted when Priyanshu Rawat, the victim, resisted the assailants' efforts to snatch his mobile phone.

The attack unfolded near Talab Chowk on Main Road shortly after midnight. Despite being injured, Rawat managed to protect his mobile phone, though the assailants fled with Rs 400. The Delhi Police swiftly registered a case and tracked down two of the suspects using technological and local intelligence methods.

The detained minors confessed to their involvement and were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board. Authorities are continuing efforts to apprehend the remaining individuals involved in the criminal act.

