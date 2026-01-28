Deadly Betrayal: Co-Worker Taunts Lead to Tragic Consequence
A 31-year-old man was allegedly killed by his co-worker after being deceitfully fed beef and taunted about it. The accused, Virendra, was arrested after police investigations linked him to the crime through CCTV evidence and bank transactions. The murder weapon and victim's belongings have been recovered.
- India
A man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his colleague over a dispute involving food. The disturbing incident took a dark turn after a man was fed beef unknowingly and subsequently mocked, leading to a fatal confrontation.
The accused, Virendra, was apprehended from his maternal uncle's residence following a police investigation. The victim, Aftab Alam, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, which triggered an inquiry into the case.
Evidence collected by the police revealed financial and physical links between the two individuals. The murder was reportedly carried out after a prolonged dispute, highlighting the grave consequences of their strained relationship. Authorities continue to search for a possible accomplice.
