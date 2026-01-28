Supreme Court to Review Postal Ballot Access for Student Voters

The Supreme Court of India is set to consider a plea calling for the extension of postal ballot facilities to student voters, especially those studying outside their home constituencies. Filed by 24-year-old Jayasudhagar J of Tamil Nadu National Law University, the plea argues that students face significant hurdles in returning to cast votes in person, unlike those under preventive detention who are allowed postal voting.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria has issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission, seeking their responses within four weeks. Senior advocate K Parameshwar contends that the exclusion of students from alternative voting measures is both arbitrary and unconstitutional, citing violations under several Articles of the Constitution including those protecting equality, freedom of expression, and the right to life.

The plea further stresses that students constitute a significant portion of the electorate, with about 1.84 crore voters aged 18 to 19 and an additional 19.74 crore aged 20 to 29. It argues that without mechanisms like postal voting, a substantial demographic of young and first-time voters may be disenfranchised in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)