Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Postal Ballot Access for Student Voters

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking to extend postal ballot facilities to students studying outside their home constituencies. The appeal, filed by Jayasudhagar J, claims that the current exclusion of students from postal voting is arbitrary and unconstitutional, violating several fundamental rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:05 IST
Supreme Court to Review Postal Ballot Access for Student Voters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India is set to consider a plea calling for the extension of postal ballot facilities to student voters, especially those studying outside their home constituencies. Filed by 24-year-old Jayasudhagar J of Tamil Nadu National Law University, the plea argues that students face significant hurdles in returning to cast votes in person, unlike those under preventive detention who are allowed postal voting.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria has issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission, seeking their responses within four weeks. Senior advocate K Parameshwar contends that the exclusion of students from alternative voting measures is both arbitrary and unconstitutional, citing violations under several Articles of the Constitution including those protecting equality, freedom of expression, and the right to life.

The plea further stresses that students constitute a significant portion of the electorate, with about 1.84 crore voters aged 18 to 19 and an additional 19.74 crore aged 20 to 29. It argues that without mechanisms like postal voting, a substantial demographic of young and first-time voters may be disenfranchised in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026