Auckland Rail Rebuild Complete as City Rail Link Moves Closer to Launch

Auckland’s rail network has cleared a major milestone, with the completion of the final large-scale upgrades ahead of the City Rail Link (CRL) — marking the end of the most disruptive phase of rail works and setting the stage for a modern, high-frequency metro system.

Rail Minister Winston Peters says the completion of the five-year Rail Network Rebuild represents a turning point for public transport and freight across the city.

“The last few weeks of hard graft represent a major achievement for Auckland,” Mr Peters says. “After years of sustained, weeks-long disruptions, rail maintenance will now increasingly be delivered through short, targeted closures during lower-demand periods — in line with how modern rail networks operate overseas.”

The completed works have strengthened Auckland’s rail network to support more frequent trains and significantly improved reliability once City Rail Link opens. They build on major upgrades delivered since 2020, including electrification to Pukekohe and the addition of a third main line through the city’s busiest rail junction.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop says the summer programme marks the conclusion of the most challenging phase of the rebuild.

“With trains now fully running again following the four-week summer closure, the five-year programme to rebuild the most critical parts of Auckland’s rail network is complete,” Mr Bishop says. “This work has rebuilt the network from the foundations up, ensuring it is ready to deliver the full benefits of City Rail Link.”

Successive governments have invested more than $560 million, including $159 million in Budget 2024, to modernise Auckland’s rail system.

During the 2025–26 summer works alone, more than 1,300 workers across over 300 sites replaced track and foundations, installed new drainage, renewed key components, removed two level crossings and completed the first full network-wide test of the City Rail Link timetable.

That test saw 84 trains running simultaneously, the largest number ever operated at once on Auckland’s metro rail network.

“The hardest and most disruptive work is now behind us,” Mr Bishop says. “What Aucklanders can expect from here is a more reliable rail network, fewer long shutdowns, and a system ready to support more trains, more often.”

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says the milestone delivers tangible progress after years of disruption.

“It’s been a long and frustrating period for Aucklanders and businesses, and I thank them for their patience,” Mayor Brown says. “City Rail Link is the most complex infrastructure project ever undertaken in New Zealand, but the payoff is coming — a stronger, safer rail network that reduces congestion and better connects a growing city.”

The summer programme also delivered major station upgrades. On the Western Line, Henderson Station is now operating on both tracks again, restoring peak-time services to their usual 10-minute frequency. Significant progress has also been made at Takanini, Glen Innes and Te Mahia, where new pedestrian bridges will permanently replace level crossings later this year.

City Rail Link Ltd, Auckland Transport and KiwiRail are now focused on final testing and commissioning ahead of opening. Any remaining closures before CRL launches are expected to be shorter, targeted, and largely confined to weekends and public holidays.

Aucklanders are encouraged to return to rail, with a more reliable network now in place and the full benefits of City Rail Link firmly in sight.